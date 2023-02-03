Michael James Compton, 27, was shot and killed at the scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Marion County District Attorney’s Office says five Salem police officers were justified in their use of deadly force against an armed robbery suspect last month.

Officers responded to an armed robbery on Commerical Street SE. on Jan. 23. Video shows that Michael Compton grabbed a woman’s purse at the entrance of a Planet Fitness.

According to the district attorney, Compton left and opened fire at officers at a nearby auto parts store.

Officials say he then ran towards the auto parts store, exchanged gunfire with officers, was shot multiple times — leading to his death.

The district attorney’s office says students were on a nearby school bus at the time the gunshots were exchanged.

Compton’s family told officials he was suffering from mental health issues at the time of the incident.