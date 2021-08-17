DA: Cell phone, video puts Gresham man at murder scene

Alec Baldridge will face a murder charge in the death of Dominic Jacoby in Gresham, August 16, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cell phone records and surveillance video connected Alec Baldridge to the killing of a 21-year-old Gresham man early in the morning of August 13, the Multnomah County DA’s Office said in a release.

Baldridge, 23, was arrested Monday night and arraigned Tuesday. He is charged with 2nd-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of Dominic Jacoby.

DA Mike Schmidt’s office said Baldridge owed Jacoby “a substantial amount of money” and were in contact with each other by text and video calling. Just 3 minutes before Jacoby was shot multiple times, he and Baldridge were on a call.

Baldridge admitted he talked with Jacoby and owed him money, the DA’s office said.

Investigators with Gresham PD determined Baldridge was at the killing scene near Southeast 15th Drive and Woodland Drive shortly before 4 a.m. that day. Detectives also found surveillance video at a convenience store about 6 hours before the killing where Baldridge met with someone to try and buy a gun, Schmidt’s office said.

There were 6 bullet casings found where Jacoby was slain. Surveillance video in that area showed a dark sedan driving into the area right before the shooting, then leaving right after.

Baldridge is being held in the Multnomah County Jail.