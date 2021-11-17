DA: Man convicted of multiple counts in child sex abuse case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was found guilty in Washington County of multiple counts in a child sexual abuse case on November 5, officials said.

According to authorities, the victim’s mother called police after she found an unknown phone in her child’s bedroom which contained explicit videos and photos of the child.

Upon investigation, police found information on the phone connected to Erik Zweygartt. Officials said they confirmed he had received the explicit content and Zweygartt owned the phone.

Zweygartt was found guilty of five counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct and five counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse in a bench trial.

He will remain in custody until his sentencing hearing on December 17, officials said.