DA: Troutdale man sexually abused 4 minors; additional victims sought

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities in Mulntomah County have asked for the public’s help in determining whether there are additional victims of a Troutdale man recently charged with abusing four minors.

The announcement from Gresham Police Department and District Attorney Mike Schmidt came following the arrest of Adrian Lewandowski, 38, on November 23. Because of the number of victims identified, and the grooming tactics investigators say Lewandowski used, authorities said suspect more victims may come forward.

Adrian Lewandowski, 38, of Troudale

(Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Lewandowski repeatedly sexually abused four male boys aged between 10 and 17 over the course of several years, according to GDP. Police said he used grooming techniques to gain their trust by purchasing gifts like candy and games.

Investigators reported Lewandowski to be a known family friend of three of the four victims and knew the their interests included board games, card games and online gaming.

Following his arrest, Lewandowski was charged with 13 counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, one count of attempted sexual abuse in the first degree and one count of sexual abuse in the third degree.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gresham Police Detective Aaron Turnage at 503-618-3136.