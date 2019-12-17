DA won’t pursue new trial, McGuffin to be set free

Nicholas McGuffin spent nearly 10 years in prison in death of Leah Freeman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nicholas McGuffin, who has been imprisoned for nearly a decade for a crime he has always maintained he didn’t commit, is expected to be set free after the Coos County District Attorney decided not to pursue a new trial.

In June 2000, Leah Freeman disappeared south of Coos Bay. Her body was found a month later but the case went cold. McGuffin, her boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, was arrested 10 years later and convicted of manslaughter in 2011.

Leah Freeman in an undated photo. The body of the 15-year-old was found near Coos Bay on August 2, 2000 (KOIN, file)

McGuffin’s post-conviction legal team found “exculpatory DNA evidence that was never disclosed to the jury. His legal team learned the Oregon State Police Forensics Services Division “found DNA belonging to an unidentified male on the victim’s bloodstained shoe” before the criminal trial began, but did not report the find to anyone outside the lab.

Coos County DA R. Paul Frasier said in a statement he learned the Oregon Department of Justice would not appeal a ruling that McGuffin get a new trial.

Court documents revealed Leah Freeman’s mother “does not want to go through the pain and stress a new trial would bring.”

His legal team said in a statement McGuffin will be released at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Nicholas McGuffin in his most recent Oregon Department of Corrections photo, seen December 2, 2019

McGuffin’s attorneys found out about the DNA evidence and confronted the lab in 2017, arguing that if the DNA evidence had been available at his original trial, the jury would not have convicted McGuffin.

Malheur County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Sullivan agreed, overturning the conviction November 29.

At that time, the Oregon Attorney General’s office had not yet decided whether to pursue a new trial.

McGuffin was scheduled to complete his manslaughter sentence in August 2020.

