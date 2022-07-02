The Eastbank Esplanade in Portland along the Willamette River, 2019 (KOIN, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 34-year-old man faces bias crimes after a California father and daughter were punched while riding bikes along the Eastbank Esplanade, Portland police said late Saturday night.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m., when the father, his wife and daughter were on their bikes, officials said. The suspect, identified as Dylan J. Kesterson, allegedly commented that the Californians were of Japanese descent and then began hitting the 36-year-old father in the head before repeatedly punching the 5-year-old girl in her bike helmet.

Witnesses jumped in to stop the attack and Kesterson began walking away. Officers quickly found him and arrested him.

Eyewitnesses also gave statements to the police about what they saw.

Kesterson was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on 1st- and 2nd-degree bias crime. The investigation continues.

The Californians were hurt but didn’t require medical attention, officials said.