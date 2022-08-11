PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man from Dallas, Oregon was sentenced to prison on Thursday after attacking a police officer who was responding to his home for a disturbance, the Polk County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Authorities say 32-year-old Bryan Beninger was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison on Thursday. Beninger pled guilty to attempted first-degree murder and fourth-degree felony assault constituting domestic violence.

In January, when police responded to Beninger’s home for a reported disturbance, officers determined he physically assaulted his wife. As officers tried to take Beninger into custody, police said he hit an officer on the head with a large metal pipe wrench.

At the time, Beninger had at least one outstanding warrant for his arrest, officials said.

Beninger will not be eligible for early release or any sentence reduction. He will also be required to serve a three-year term of Post-Prison Supervision after being released.

District Attorney Aaron Felton said in a statement, “Officer Castillo deserves immense credit. Not only did he discharge his duty to protect a vulnerable victim of domestic violence, but he was able to fight through his own pain after being physically attacked by this suspect to bring the incident to a peaceful resolution.”