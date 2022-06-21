PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man considered dangerous was taken into custody Monday evening after he allegedly escaped the St. Charles Medical Center Psychiatric Unit earlier that same day.

Bend police said Jeremy Owen Allbritton returned to the hospital around 11:20 p.m. Monday. Medical staff reportedly called police, who took him into custody.

Prior to his escape, police say the 41-year-old had recently assaulted hospital staff. Allbritton was wanted for “several new crimes,” in addition to warrants out for his arrest in both Oregon and California.

Allbritton was arrested for coercion, menacing, fourth-degree assault and harassment, along with two Deschutes County warrants, a California warrant and a violation of his release agreement.