PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man suspected of injuring an elderly woman and running over a Portland police officer has been arrested in Idaho, the Portland Police Bureau announced Wednesday.

Police said 33-year-old Jacob Matthew Ray Anderson was arrested in Lewiston, Idaho on Tuesday.

According to PPB, officers received a report of a stolen truck around 8:39 p.m. July 24 on Southeast Powell Boulevard near 153rd Avenue.

While investigating, officials said Anderson hopped in the truck and tried to drive off but hit the officer. Police say he then hit a nearby vehicle, injuring a woman inside. Officers found the stolen truck nearby, but PPB said Anderson was nowhere to be found.

The officer was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for surgery, police said.

On July 27, PPB described Anderson as “dangerous” and wanted in four Oregon counties.

In a press release, police said they were familiar with him from other cases in Portland, and they were able to identify him as the suspect because of their prior “interactions with him.”

On June 29, police said Anderson was arrested for driving under the influence and reckless driving after responders found him unconscious in a car that crashed into another one and then a tree. Anderson was also charged with being in possession of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Judge Stephan Bushong signed off on releasing Anderson under his own recognizance.



The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement “we don’t have a comment on Judge Stephan Bushong’s decision to release Jacob Anderson because it’s their authority to make that decision.”

According to the presiding judge’s order, Anderson’s most recent offenses of DUI and reckless driving do not meet the criteria of violent offenses for holding someone in jail before their trial.