PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was arrested Wednesday and faces an attempted murder charge after a January shooting in the Montavilla neighborhood left one person hospitalized, the Portland Police Bureau said.

On Wednesday, PPB’s Enhanced Community Safety Team and the Special Emergency Reaction Team served an arrest warrant at a home along Northeast 76th Avenue and arrested 43-year-old Peter Martin, who PPB said is also known as Peter Vey.

Martin was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and faces several charges including second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

On Jan. 31 around 1:15 a.m., PPB said officers responded to the reported shooting in the 1200 block of Northeast 76th Avenue. On the scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound who was later taken to the hospital.

PPB said the shooting victim has been released from the hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

“This is yet another example of diligent and tenacious investigation by ECST,” said Chief Chuck Lovell. “East Precinct officers who responded to the scene and the criminalists from the Forensic Evidence Division also played a critical role in this case. I’m grateful for the ongoing great work by SERT, who helped safely take this dangerous suspect into custody. This case represents over six months of investigative work. Those who commit gun violence in our community should know that PPB will continue working to build cases and making arrests no matter how long it takes.”