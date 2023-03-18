Samantha Dekker is the youngest daughter of Jack Dekker, who was killed in 2021. March 18, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The youngest daughter of a man killed 2 years ago near Providence Park said she hopes those arrested this week “get the consequences of their actions.”

“The thing that I’ve wanted since Day 1 was for the people responsible for this to be caught,” Samantha Dekker said. “I didn’t want my dad’s death to be in vain.”

In April 2021, Jack Dekker was found dead on a sidewalk in the Goose Hollow neighborhood. Though how he died has not been released, his death was ruled a homicide. On Friday, police arrested 38-year-old Bruce Chirre and his 53-year-old spouse Karen S. Chirre after they were indicted by a grand jury.

Karen Chirre has been on administrative leave from PPB since April 2021 during their internal investigation. She has worked with the bureau for 28 years.

Samantha Dekker said the arrests have opened up all the wounds she has tried to close. “But at the same time I’m getting the kind of closure that I’ve wanted and that I need and that my family needs as well.”

The Dekker family does not know the Chirres, “which I’m very thankful for because if I knew the person that would have hurt a whole lot more.”

Bruce Chirre is facing charges for first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence.

Karen Chirre was indicted on charges of three counts of hindering prosecution, first-degree official misconduct and tampering with physical evidence.

Both are scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

“It took 2 years but I’m finally glad my father got the justice he deserves and they get the consequence of their actions,” Samantha Dekker told KOIN 6 News.