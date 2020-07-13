PPB: Woman stabbed to death by daughter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The daughter of a stabbing victim is now facing a murder charge, police say.

The homicide investigation was launched after a woman, now identified as 61-year-old Nadezhda Volobuev, died Friday in Southeast Portland. Police reportedly found her when they were responding to a welfare check for an injured person in the 16300 block of SE Foster Road at about 9 a.m.

The cause of death was determined to be a stabbing, according to the Oregon State Medical Examiners Office.

Police say the suspect is Volobuev’s own daughter, 29-year-old Angelina Volobuev. She was arrested and is now facing charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

No other details have been released at this time. If anyone has any other information about the incident, they are urged to call Detective Rico Beniga at 503.823.0457.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update this when new information is available.