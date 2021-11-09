Daughter loses Dad’s ashes when Dodge stolen in Vancouver

A Dodge Ram was stolen from a home in Vancouver in the early hours of Monday, November 8, 2021 (Summer Carle)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Three homes next door to each other in Vancouver were recently burglarized and though police can’t confirm the same person hit all 3 spots, the neighbors believe it was all the work of one person.

As dawn broke Monday, Arianna Carle said a strange man was inside her house claiming “he was told he could stay there.”

“We just moved from a small town and we’re not used to having to lock all our doors,” Carle told KOIN 6 News.

Surveillance video shows a burglar outside a Vancouver house in the early hours of Monday, November 8, 2021 (Courtesy: Summer Carle)

Her mother, Summer Carle, was horrified. She has surveillance footage of the man stumbling as he walked out their front door with her daughter’s school supplies.

“All my cabinets were gone through,” Summer said. “Every closet door was open.”

Their next door neighbor Madison Courtney woke up and found her home was rummaged through.

“My keys, I’m positive they were in my room next to my bed, which means he got into my room while I was sleeping, grabbed my keys from there and stole” her Dodge Ram truck.

Surveillance video shows someone driving the Ram down the driveway and out of the neighborhood.

“That’s what scares me, too,” she said. “How did I not wake up?”

A Dodge Ram was stolen from a home in Vancouver in the early hours of Monday, November 8, 2021 (Summer Carle)

While her new truck is stolen, Courtney said there are more important things taken from her: Her sense of security and a necklace with her dad’s ashes that was hanging on the rear view mirror.

The truck is replaceable. So are the locks on her doors. But she can’t replace that special piece of her dad.

“I just hope, even if my truck is completely totaled, parted out, whatever, that I can somehow get my dad’s ashes back,” she told KOIN 6 News.

Another next door neighbor reported her car was prowled and the garage was burglarized.

Vancouver police said this is an active and ongoing investigation.