PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman who stole more than $400,000 from her ailing mother will spend more than 2 years in prison after being sentenced April 21 in Multnomah County.

Nicole Marie Stevens was convicted by a jury of stealing the money from her mother who was battling dementia and no longer able to care for herself or her affairs, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said.

Stevens, 52, had power-of-attorney from an agreement in 2012, before her mother became ill. In 2020, Stevens stole the money and spent $325,000 of it by February 2021.

To report elder abuse, Multnomah County residents should contact

Multnomah County Adult Protective Services

The DA said there was “no evidence” Stevens used the money for her mother.

Stevens checked her mother into an end-of-life care facility in November 2020 and said she had enough money to pay for the private care. But within 2 months, Stevens told the facility her mom was out of money.

But the same day her mom had $5.64 in her savings account, Stevens bought a $24,500 car.

Stevens was convicted of 2 counts of aggravated theft and 2 counts of elder abuse. She will serve her 29-month sentence in an Oregon prison.

The DA’s office said Stevens’ mother is still alive.