PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting in Northeast Portland Saturday afternoon left one person dead and the shooter or shooters at large.

Around 2 p.m. officers were sent to a shooting at NE 1st and Hancock in the Eliot neighborhood, authorities said. The victim had already died by the time officers arrived.

No immediate arrests were made and the investigation remains open and active. Homicide detectives are involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact:

Detective William Winters, William.Winters@police.portlandoregon.gov 503.823.0466

Detective Jason Koenig, Jason.Koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov 503.823.0889

