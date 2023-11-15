PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The takedown of a drug and firearm trafficking ring in southern Oregon resulted in 23 arrests, the seizure of 37 firearms, large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine and $33 thousand dollars in cash, the DEA Seattle Field Division announced Wednesday. Authorities say this is the culmination of an investigation that began 18 months ago in and around Grants Pass, Oregon.

Even before the takedown, the DEA — in partnership with the Grants Pass Police Department and Oregon State Police — had already seized 40 pounds of methamphetamine and more than nine pounds of fentanyl. According to the DEA, the fentanyl seized had the potential to yield more than 144,000 deadly doses.

Fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized by DEA officials in Grants Pass, Oregon. (Courtesy: DEA Seattle)

“This case once again highlights DEA’s commitment to Southern Oregon and the strength of our partnerships throughout the region,” said David F. Reames, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Seattle Field Division. “The drug and weapons seizures made in this cooperative effort between Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies made communities in Southern Oregon safer today.”

In Oregon, the DEA has seized more than 3.84 million deadly doses of fentanyl so far in 2023, which is double the amount seized in 2022.

This case is being prosecuted by the Josephine County District Attorney.