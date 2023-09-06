PORTLAND Ore. (KOIN) – A DEA Special agent was indicted Wednesday on charges stemming from a crash that killed a cyclist in Salem back in March.

Salem police say Samuel Landis, 38, was driving a pickup truck eastbound on Leslie Street when it crossed the path of the cyclist, Marganne Allen, 53.

According to investigators, Allen had been riding her bike Southbound on High Street when Landis entered the intersection and “crossed the bicyclist’s path of travel.”

Allen suffered critical injuries and later died at the hospital.

Landis faces a charge of criminally negligent homicide.