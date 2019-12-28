Dead geese, ducks found in bags near Oregon coast

A total of eight geese and five ducks were found within the three garbage bags in Tillamook County. December 26, 2019 (Oregon State Police)

CLOVERDALE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say three garbage bags full of dead ducks and geese were found near the Oregon coast.

Oregon State Police said in a release that a person walking their dog Thursday, Dec. 26, near the Nestucca River in Tillamook County reported the gruesome discovery. Eight geese and five ducks were found in the garbage bags, with the breast meat removed from three of the geese.

The remains were found near where the Cloverdale Boat Launch and the Cloverdale Water District building are located. Anyone with information should contact Oregon State Police troopers in the fish and wildlife division.