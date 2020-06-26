Deadly Glenfair shooting remains unsolved, reward offered

There is currently no suspect information

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

De’annzello McDonald was shot and killed in the Glenfair neighborhood on June 11, 2020. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are offering a cash reward for information on the recent Glenfair neighborhood shooting that left one man dead.

Officers said they responded to a report of shots fired near Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street just after 12:30 a.m. on June 11. Once they arrived at the scene, police found a man dead on the ground.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old De’annzello McDonald. The medical examiner determined his death to be a homicide after an autopsy revealed he died due to a gunshot wound.

There is currently no suspect information.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering up to $2,500 in cash for information leading to an arrest. Submit an anonymous tip online or call 503-823-4357.

