Deadly Glenfair shooting remains unsolved, reward offered

De’annzello McDonald was shot and killed in the Glenfair neighborhood on June 11, 2020. (PPB)

There is currently no suspect information

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are offering a cash reward for information on the recent Glenfair neighborhood shooting that left one man dead.

Officers said they responded to a report of shots fired near Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street just after 12:30 a.m. on June 11. Once they arrived at the scene, police found a man dead on the ground.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old De’annzello McDonald. The medical examiner determined his death to be a homicide after an autopsy revealed he died due to a gunshot wound.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering up to $2,500 in cash for information leading to an arrest. Submit an anonymous tip online or call 503-823-4357.