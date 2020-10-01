Deadly Hazelwood shooting remains unsolved, reward offered

Police say 19-year-old Sammie West was shot and killed in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood, Aug. 22, 2020. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help with any information in the unsolved murder of Sammie West.

According to the PPB, 19-year-old Sammie Lee West III of Portland was shot in the 13900 block of SE Main Street around 12:30 a.m. on August 22. Once he was found at the scene, medical personnel attempted lifesaving efforts — but West ultimately died from his injuries.

The Medical Examiner determined West suffered a fatal gunshot wound and ruled the death a homicide.

There is no current suspect information.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a $2,500 cash reward to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be made online or by calling 503.823.4357.