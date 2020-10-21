Deadly Portland stabbing remains unsolved a decade later

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN 6) – The fatal stabbing of Donald Ray Polk remains unsolved a full decade after it occurred in Southwest Portland.

Polk, 50, died from multiple stab wounds at the bus shelter at Southwest 1st and Sheridan on October 21, 2010. “Pokey”, as he was known to his friends, is believed to have been homeless at the time of his death.

No suspect has been tracked down within the last ten years. Anyone with knowledge of Polk or the circumstances surrounding his death is urged to contact the police.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Call 503-823-HELP (4357) or leave a tip online.