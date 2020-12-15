Deadly shooting investigation underway in Gresham

No arrests have been made at this time

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — An investigation is underway in Gresham after a deadly shooting occurred overnight.

Police responded to a shooting in the 19200 block of Northeast Clackamas Street just after 11 p.m. on Monday. Gresham police confirmed the shooting was fatal — and no one has been taken into custody.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. KOIN 6 News will update this story when new information is available.

