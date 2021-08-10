2 slain, several others injured in NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting resulted in the death of two people in Northeast Portland early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 5:30 a.m. near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Fremont Street. Few details have been confirmed at this time, but police say two people were killed and multiple others suffered injuries.

It is not clear exactly how many people were involved.

Police say the shooting started near Northeast Milton Street but then stretched all over the place. No arrests have been made and no suspect information is available at this time.

#Breaking: Portland Police say they’re investigating a deadly shooting at 82nd & NE Fremont. The road is closed between Sandy & Klickitat St. They say it will be a lengthy closure. pic.twitter.com/fczRhsBgdT — Elise Haas (@EliseKOIN) August 10, 2021

There is a heavy police presence at the scene. NE 82nd Avenue is blocked between Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast Klickitat Street and officials say it is expected to be a lengthy closure — avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.