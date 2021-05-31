Deadly shooting investigation underway in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting took place in Vancouver early Monday.

Just before 5:30 a.m., Vancouver Police received reports of gunshots near the 200 block of East 27th Street. When officers arrived, they found a dead man in front of a residence.

No further details are clear at this time. The Vancouver Police Major Crimes Unit is conducting an investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department Tip Line at 360.487.7399.

This is a developing story.