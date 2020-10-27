Deadly stabbing in Portland apartment rattles neighbors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Neighbors are on edge after a local business owner was murdered inside his apartment over the weekend in Southeast Portland.

Matthew Choi was stabbed inside of his apartment on SE 12th Avenue just before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to Portland police. His building has a secure entrance and police haven’t yet said how the suspect got inside or whether the attack was random — but a GoFundMe page set up for Choi’s family suggests it was.

“Matt’s life was senselessly taken away early Sunday morning when a stranger broke into his apartment while he was asleep and took his life,” according to a statement from the fundraising page.

Several of Choi’s neighbors told KOIN 6 News the violent attack has left them feeling afraid and less safe. One man who lives in the building said he installed an extra lock on his door and added security cameras.

“It’s definitely concerning,” said Emily Mathis, a nearby resident. “It’s always been a safe neighborhood for me, you know, I walk around with my dogs at night. It’s never been a concern feeling safe here so it’s definitely concerning.”

The apartment building’s management said they’ve hired a security guard for the overnight hours. Neighbors also planned to hold an online virtual meeting Tuesday night to get to know each other in light of Choi’s murder.

Choi’s friends said the 33-year-old and his mother owned and operated Choi’s Kimchi Co, which they started in 2011 when Choi had his mother take some of their kimchi to the Portland Farmer’s Market. Their kimchi is now sold in several stores, including Whole Foods and New Seasons.

Others in the local food community are remembering Choi as a loving son and mentor.

Police are still looking for the suspect in his murder. Anyone with surveillance video taken in the area is asked to contact authorities.

Call the Portland Police Bureau at 503.823.3333