Deadly stabbing investigation underway in N Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died after being stabbed in north Portland on Friday night, say Portland police.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 9500 block of North Lombard Street shortly before midnight. Once they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information has been released. Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau’s Homicide Detail are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detective Todd Gradwahl at 503.823.0991., todd.gradwahl@portlandoregon.gov, or contact detective Travis Law at 503.823.0395., travis.law@portlandoregon.gov.

