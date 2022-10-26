PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly a week after a deadly shooting in Vancouver, the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office announced it was ruling the death of a 23-year-old man a homicide.

On Thursday, Vancouver police responded to Northeast 112th Avenue and Northeast Chkalov Drive where they found two shooting victims. Officers found Emmanuel Williams deceased and a woman shot in the hand.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No suspect information was immediately released.