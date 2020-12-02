Death investigation underway after welfare check in N Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A death investigation is underway in North Portland.

Portland police officers were called to the scene at North Columbia Boulevard and North Bank Street around 7 a.m. on Wednesday for what was initially a welfare check. About an hour later, the Portland Police Bureau announced a death investigation is underway and detectives are responding.

No other information has been released at this time.

Eastbound N Columbia Blvd is currently closed from North Upland Drive to North Midway Avenue as the investigation continues. Avoid the area if possible.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Travis Law at 503.823.0395, Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or contact Detective Ryan Foote at 503.823.0781, Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov.

This is a developing story.