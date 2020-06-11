Live Now
Death investigation underway in Glenfair neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A death investigation is underway in northeast Portland’s Glenfair neighborhood, according to police.

Officers said they responded to a report of shots fired near Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street late Wednesday night. Once they arrived at the scene, police found a dead person.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other details have been given. If anyone has any information, call 503.823.3333.

KOIN 6 News is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.

