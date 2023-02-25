PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The death of a 62-year-old Seaside housekeeper was deemed a homicide with the Clatsop County Major Crime Team now leading an active investigation.

Anna Knutson was reported missing February 22 by her roommate who said she hadn’t been seen for a couple days. Shortly before 8 a.m. the roommate gave investigators information about where she worked as a housekeeper.

Her body was found about 2 hours later at the home on S. Edgewood where she worked as a housekeeper, officials said. Investigators at first weren’t able to get in contact with anyone at that house. But they later got inside with the help of the homeowner.

An autopsy confirmed Knutson’s death was homicide but authorities did not say how she died. However, officials said there does not appear to be any threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Seaside PD Detective Crowe at 503.738.6311.