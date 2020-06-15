Death of Washougal woman, 71, ‘suspicious’

The woman was found in the 1900 block of 41st Street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The death of a 71-year-old woman in Washougal is “suspicious,” authorities said Monday afternoon.

Officers found the woman in the 1900 block of 41st Street around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Camas police and the Clark County Major Crimes team are helping Washougal police in the investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kinnan at 360.835.8701