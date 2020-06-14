Death ruled homicide after human remains found in NE Salem

Marion County Sheriff’s detectives investigate after human remains were found outside of a northeast Salem duplex on Wednesday. (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

The victim has not been identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An unknown man’s death has been ruled as a homicide by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office after human remains were found under a duplex in Salem.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies were first called out to a home in northeast Salem on Wednesday, June 10, after a family in the Middle Grove neighborhood reported a foul smell was coming from underneath their duplex. Authorities went to investigate and found human remains.

An autopsy conducted on Friday, June 12, has found that the manner of death was homicide, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim and said they believe the person was “deceased for multiple weeks.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.