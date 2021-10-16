‘Deceptive’ tactic linked to 4 Portland carjackings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least 4 cars were carjacked in Portland this week by deceptive teens who trick drivers into getting out of their vehicles, police said Saturday.

The ruse works this way: Between 2 and 4 teens run up to a car yelling or banging that something is wrong with the vehicle. When the driver gets out to check, the teens hop in and drive off. Police said the targeted drivers so far have been women between the ages of 29-75 who were alone.

Two of the carjackings happened Tuesday and the others on Thursday. Each happened in a relatively short time span: Tuesday at 3 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., then Thursday at 4:32 p.m. and 4:52 p.m.

The cars taken were a Ford Fusion, a Kia Sorento and 2 Subaru Outbacks. Two cars were recovered. No one was hurt or threatened, police said.

Investigators are looking to see if other carjackings fit this pattern. Authorities suggest driving away if possible should this tactic happen to you.