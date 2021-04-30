Deer Island man accused in fatal stabbing near Rainier

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Deer Island man was arrested in Portland after the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office alerted the region he was wanted for allegedly stabbing another man to death in the Rainier area.

Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies went to the home in the Rainier area and found a 57-year-old man stabbed near the groin. LifeFlight was called, but the man died at the scene as emergency responders worked to save him. His name has not been released.

Harvey Knight was taken into custody by Portland police. Investigators said the 60-year-old drove away from the scene and authorities tracked him down when his car was spotted.

The investigation into the case continues.