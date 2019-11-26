Deescalating tactics used on man with knives at OHA

He was given a citation in lieu of custody, said police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police talked down a man who was threatening people at the Oregon Health Authority, armed with two knives, late Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the building at 7th Avenue and Lloyd Street in Northeast Portland just after 3 p.m. The area was placed on lock-down as authorities confronted the man. Police tried negotiating with the suspect at first, but eventually shot him with non-lethal sponge rounds.

This only further agitated the man.

In an effort to deescalate the situation, special crisis negotiators deployed a new tactic: they gave him 30 seconds of silence. The suspect calmed down and dropped the knives.

The man, identified by police as 35-year-old Caleb Lee, was given a citation instead of being taken into custody. He now faces charges of menacing and disorderly conduct.

Police told KOIN 6 News that this incident had the serious potential of ending badly for the suspect, but thankfully it did not.