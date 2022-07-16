PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Detectives are investigating after they say at least 16 shots were fired at a Hazel Dell apartment complex Friday night.

Authorities responded to a reported disturbance just after 10 p.m. at the Windsor Estate Apartment complex at 7912 NE 18th Avenue.

Responding deputies heard gunfire, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said, and ultimately collected evidence that more than a dozen shots had been fired. CCSO did not say what led up to the shooting.

Two people were hurt in the incident, one who was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the arm. Both injuries were not life-threatening, CCSO said.

No arrests were reported.