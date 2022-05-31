VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrested a male student at Skyview High School Tuesday after he allegedly brought a handgun onto school property.

Skyview employees reportedly saw a handgun in the boy’s jacket pocket during school. The student told school officials he had brought the gun for self-defense purposes. The semi-automatic handgun reportedly had rounds in the magazine and an empty chamber.

The student was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds.

The student was referred to speak to a Designated Crisis Responder while at the Juvenile Detention Center.

“We are grateful to the person who reported this student to school administrators immediately. Their assistance allowed us to act quickly to remove the student and weapon from our campus,” said Patricia Nuzzo, the communications director for Vancouver Public Schools. “There is no ongoing threat to the school community. Out of an abundance of caution, we will have additional security at our school tomorrow. We will continue to be vigilant in our safety protocols and practices.”

This is an ongoing criminal investigation.