PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man suspected of killing a person in Fairview Tuesday was arrested after authorities say he re-entered the home where the shooting happened.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including a SWAT unit, responded to the shooting on Lincoln Street near 6th Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

People who live in the area told KOIN 6 News they heard gunshots Tuesday night from a known-problem house. When deputies arrived, they found one person dead inside.

Authorities searched the home, set up a perimeter, and got aerial support but were unable to locate the suspect. Law enforcement officials remained at the scene overnight.

At some point in time, the suspect tried to enter the house and was arrested.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said they will release the suspect’s identity later Wednesday morning.