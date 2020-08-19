Deputies: Body found in burning vehicle near Detroit Lake

Fire crews responded to a burning car south of the lake on Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies are conducting an investigation after a body was found in a burning vehicle near Detroit Lake on Monday evening.

Fire crews responded to a burning car south of the lake around 5 p.m. After extinguishing the flames, firefighters found human remains inside the vehicle. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was called shortly before 6 p.m. to investigate.

Deputies were on the scene throughout the night and into Tuesday morning, but still have limited information on the deceased person or incident. They say they will be working with the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office going forward.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective John Lovik II at 541.967.3950.