PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Lane County man accused of uploading child pornography to the internet and chatting with young girls on a messaging application was arrested outside his home Wednesday morning.

According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies recently received a tip that 29-year-old Ryan Lavoie was distributing the illicit material online and detectives got a search warrant for his car and home in Eugene.

Just after 6:30 a.m., deputies spotted Lavoie leaving his house near the corner of Archwood Street and Saville Avenue. Deputies pulled him over and detained him, and authorities said more evidence of the child sex crimes was found when they searched his property.

The deputies discovered Lavoie had been chatting with multiple underage girls the previous night and was using an online messaging service named Kik, LCSO said.

Lavoie was arrested and taken to the Lane County Jail. He is now facing seven counts each of first- and second-degree encouraging child sex abuse.