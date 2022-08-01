PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and led deputies on a car chase over the weekend.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported argument on Highway 99W on Saturday morning. Once they arrived in the area, deputies attempted to stop a red Lincoln sedan that was seen heading east on Bruce Road.

Deputies tell KOIN 6 News they could see the man — identified as 51-year-old Daniel Adams — holding a woman back from getting out of the car as he sped off.

The suspect then reportedly fled north on Highway 99W, weaving in and out of oncoming traffic. As the car sped away, BCSO says deputies could see the passenger side door opening as the female tried to leave the car before being pulled back in several times.

Adams ultimately pulled into a store’s parking lot on Greenberry Road, where deputies disabled his car and immediately took him into custody.

The woman was able to get away safely while Adams was being detained.

Authorities say Adams knew the woman but did not disclose how. Her identity has not been released.

Adams now faces charges including menacing, coercion, first-degree kidnapping, reckless endangering, fourth-degree assault, reckless driving, DUII, driving while suspended misdemeanor and second-degree criminal mischief, along with a felony charge for eluding. He’s being held on $25,000 bail at the Benton County Jail.