PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Lincoln County woman whose dog had been stolen from her fenced yard celebrated a reunion with her canine companion five hours later, deputies say.

Investigators say 38-year-old Nicholas Colman-Pinning of Newport had “formed a bond” with the dog by visiting and feeding it through the fence on Southeast Swan Avenue in Siletz several times a day.

The woman called the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to report her dog missing around 1 p.m. on June 16, and the dog was reunited with its family by 6 p.m.

Officials say Colman-Pinning was charged with first-degree theft.

