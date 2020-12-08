Deputies: Ex-boyfriend killed after pointing gun at other man

An image taken from drone footage shows a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in Kelso as he moves into a forested area before being found and arrested, Dec. 7, 2020. (Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot to death in the driveway of a Kelso home Monday morning after finding his ex-girlfriend in a car with another man, deputies said.

Emergency dispatchers were called at 8:17 a.m. about a shooting in the 100 block of Shadywood Lane. When Cowlitz County deputies arrived they found 34-year-old William Streeter Hampton Sherrett “with obvious gunshot wounds.” Detectives talked with witnesses who provided key information in the early investigation.

A drone and K-9 teams began a search and residents in the area were notified. At about 11:30 a.m., a tip was provided that the suspect was walking on Weyerhauser timberland behind Shadywood Lane.

Deputies said they found 27-year-old Jerry Wayne Noblin with the help of a drone as he moved into a heavily wooded area. He was taken into custody peacefully.

Witnesses reported that Sherrett had followed his ex-girlfriend to the home on Shadywood Lane and blocked her car as she pulled in. Sherrett went up to the vehicle and pulled a pistol on Noblin who was in the front passenger seat, according to investigators. Deputies said Noblin pulled his own gun and fired, shooting Sherrett in the chest and arm. Sherrett was dead by the time deputies arrived.

Noblin later told detectives Sherrett had accused him of being in a relationship with is ex-girlfriend and had threatened to shoot Noblin, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. Noblin reportedly shot Sherrett because he thought Sherrett was about to shoot him. He also reportedly told investigators he ran from the scene because he had warrants for his arrest. Noblin cooperated with detectives and led them to where he had hidden his pistol, deputies said.

Noblin, who is a convicted felon, was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail for 1st-degree unlawful possession of a gun and other outstanding warrants.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Troy Lee at 360.577.3092.