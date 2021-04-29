Deputies find Snapchat drug storefront; 5 teens arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies in Clackamas County busted a group of teenagers after discovering their Snapchat drug storefront.

Some of the seized pills. (Clackamas County Inter-agency Task Force)

The Clackamas County Inter-agency Task Force said they spotted the snaps and posed as buyers to arrange a meetup with the suspects. When they arrived at the meetup, they arrested 18-year-old Giovanni Smith and four other teens between the ages of 16 and 17.

Inside the teens’ car, investigators found cocaine, over 1,000 counterfeit M30 pills, two loaded guns, ammunition, and spent bullet casings. The teens had tried to get rid of some of the cocaine as well.

The underage teens were booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on a mix of charges including Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Firearm) and warrants for Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance, Burglary and Assault.

Seized guns. (Clackamas County Inter-agency Task Force)

Smith was arrested and transported to Clackamas County Jail, where he was booked on charges including:

Distribution of a Controlled Substance — Cocaine (ORS 475.880)

Possession of a Controlled Substance — Cocaine (ORS 475.884)

Distribution of a Controlled Substance — Schedule II 475.752-6

Possession of a of a Controlled Substance — Schedule II (ORS 475.834)

Possession of a Controlled Substance — Schedule I (ORS 475.752)

Endangering the Welfare of a Minor (ORS 163.575)

The Clackamas County Inter-agency Task Force said they have seized 33 pounds of cocaine, 12,500 Fentanyl pills, 10 pounds of heroin, 30 doses of LSD, 3 ounces of MDMA, 171 pounds of meth, 5 oxy pills, 14 ounces of oxy in bag, and 6,000 Xanax pills so far in 2021.

They have investigated 9 overdoses so far in 2021.