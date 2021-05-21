Deputies foil murder plans in Aloha, arrest accused stalker

Conner Charriere allegedly sent texts detailing his plan to use GPS trackers and lock-picking tools to kidnap and kill his ex-girlfriend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 21-year-old man is in custody after stalking his ex-girlfriend and sending texts detailing his plan to kidnap and kill her, authorities said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies opened an investigation on May 13 after the woman reported that the suspect — Conner Charriere — had tried to break into her apartment overnight in Aloha.

Around the same time, Beaverton police got a phone call from an out-of-state witness who claimed to be getting texts from the suspect. The texts contained Charriere’s plans to use GPS trackers and lock-picking tools to kidnap the victim and then shoot and kill her, deputies said.

Authorities immediately rushed to Charriere’s home in the 10500 block of NW Leahy Road in Ceder Mill and arrested him. Detectives obtained a search warrant and reportedly found a gun, extra ammunition, zip ties, duct tape, lock picking tools and the packaging for a GPS tracker. The tracker was later found a car used by the victim, deputies said.

Charriere was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday for numerous charges, including 2nd-degree attempted murder, two counts of 1st-degree attempted kidnapping, four counts of 1st-degree attempted burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, stalking and unlawful use of a GPS.

Anyone with additional information about Charriere is asked to contact the WCSO at 503.846.2700.