DETROIT, Ore. (KOIN) — A 36-year-old man was taken into custody Saturday morning near Detroit Lake after allegedly beating up and shooting at his girlfriend.

Christopher Favor of Mill City was arrested on multiple charges — including strangulation and kidnapping — after deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance at a nearby campsite, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies received the 911 call around 4:30 a.m. about what had happened at Forest Service Road NF-634 campsite. The caller reported that a woman had walked several miles to a separate campsite and said that she was assaulted and shot at by her boyfriend, LCSO said.

Authorities say that the woman was later treated at Santiam Hospital for injuries that occurred in the incident. Later that day, Favor was found and arrested by law enforcement.

Favor was booked at Linn County Jail on the following charges:

Second-degree assault

First-degree kidnapping

Strangulation

Second-degree kidnapping

Unlawful use of a weapon

Felon in possession of a firearm

Reckless endangering

First-degree criminal mischief

The investigation is ongoing. Deputies asked anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Scott Tennant with LCSO at 541-917-6675.