PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The suspected car thieves shot by Clackamas County deputies in Wilsonville were identified as a man and woman from Florida and Tennessee who “may be connected to other criminal incidents.”

Brandon Nicholas Gilpin from Tallahassee, Florida and Felisha Marie Cunningham of Unionville, Tennessee were shot by deputies who were trying to stop a stolen 2006 Lincoln Town Car in Wilsonville on February 14, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said.

The car was reported stolen by the Rainier Police Department with a man and woman inside.

When deputies stopped the Lincoln, one of the suspects allegedly opened fire on police, the DA said. One patrol car was hit but no deputies were injured.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an officer-involved shooting occurred in Wilsonville on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. (KOIN)

Three deputies returned fire and hit both Gilpin and Cunningham. They are Sam Eason, a 20-year veteran; Chris O’Connor, a 16-year veteran; and Scott McBride, a 17-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.

All 3 are on paid administrative leave, standard practice in similar situations.

The ongoing investigation involves multiple agencies throughout the state. Witnesses are still being sought who either saw the shooting or had interactions with the suspects ahead of time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clackamas County Tip Line at 503.723.4949 or the Clackamas County DA by email, districtattorney@clackamas.us

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an officer-involved shooting occurred in Wilsonville on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. (KOIN)

Cunningham, 34, is out of the hospital and was scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday. She faces 1st-degree attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Gilpin, 29, remains in the hospital.