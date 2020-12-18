Deputies: Phony ‘federal agent’ breaks into Aloha home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man wearing a mask and claiming to be a federal agent barged into a family’s home Wednesday morning in Aloha, deputies said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a burglary shortly before 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of SW Willow Creek Court and SW Willow Creek Drive.

The people living in the home said they heard someone knocking at the front door, then realized someone had forced their way inside, according to deputies. The person was reportedly wearing a black and red mask, was holding a flashlight and a shovel and claimed to be a federal agent.

The person ran away a short time later, leaving their shovel in the front yard.

Deputies arrived and started searching the area. A short time later, a neighbor reported someone was trying to break into a vacant home. Deputies found 37-year-old Timothy Henry of Gaston at the location, along with a flashlight, red bandana and a black mask in his sweatshirt pocket.

Henry was booked into the Washington County Jail for 1st-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, 2nd-degree criminal mischief and menacing. He was also placed on a federal probation hold.

Deputies clarified that Henry is not a federal agent.