8 people were taken to the hospital after fire broke out at this apartment complex on SW Barnes Road, October 29, 2022 (TVFR)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A woman has been arrested in connection with the apartment fire that left at least eight hospitalized and many without residence, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

In the early hours of Saturday, Oct. 29, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to a blaze that had erupted inside an apartment building on Southwest Barnes Road in Cedar Mill. Firefighters were able to rescue people and pets from the fire, but multiple hospitalizations were reported. Some residents even leapt from second story windows and balconies.

Roughly two dozen residents were displaced, although they have been offered new temporary residence by property management. There were no deaths.

Following an investigation by Washington County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and TVF&R, it was determined that the fire was set intentionally.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested 51-year-old Wendy Kay Southam. Southam now faces charges of first-degree arson, second-degree animal abuse, second- degree assault and first- degree criminal mischief.

The investigation remains open, and anyone with information to offer is urged to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Detectives at 503-846-2700.