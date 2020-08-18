Deputies recover 3 stolen Sea-Doos over weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two jet skis and a boat—all stolen—were recovered by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office in separate incidents over the weekend. Authorities said two suspects remain at large.

It started with a hit and run report Friday afternoon at the Timberline Lodge. Authorities said the suspect drove off in a white Ram truck with a boat in tow—which was the description of a stolen truck and Sea-Doo boat out of Oak Grove. The sheriff’s office also said that there had been a gun in the truck when it was stolen.

22-year-old Molalla resident Kole Crane (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

Oregon State Police Troopers were called out to assist sheriff’s deputies when the truck was spotted on Highway 26 near Sandy. Authorities put spike strips in the road to stop the car.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Molalla resident Kole Crane, was arrested. Police found the firearm was still in the truck.

The following day, a pair of Sea-Doo jet skis were spotted by a sheriff’s deputy as they were being towed by a truck and trailer without working lights. When the deputy attempted to pull the car over, the driver fled, pulling onto Interstate-5.

As deputies chased the driver, authorities said both the driver and passenger began throwing bottles out of the sunroof of the SUV at the patrol car behind them.

At one point, the SUV drove off the road and into a hop field. The two people inside got out of the car and ran. A K-9 searched the area, but the suspects had escaped.

Authorities found that the pair of jet skis had been reported as stolen and they were returned to the owner.

Two stolen Sea-Doo jet skis. (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and reference case number: 20-017307.